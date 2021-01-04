Video
Shakib elated on fatherhood for 3rd time

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Shakib Al Hasan is overjoyed that he is going to be father for the 3rd time. The all-rounder urged everyone to prey for the baby and the expecting mother.
"This is not a new experience. This is for the 3rd time and I am ecstatic," Shakib told journalists on Sunday morning at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after arriving home from the USA.
"I want the baby to come in the world safe and sound by the grace of almighty and by virtue of prayers of everyone. Begging prayer to all so that both the baby and the mother remain robust," he requested to all.
Earlier on the eve of New Year, the superstar captioned a picture with his pregnant wife that he posted on his verified facebook page, "New year, new beginning, new addition. Happy new year to everyone".
Alayna Hasan, the 1st child of Shakib-Shishir pair took birth in 2015 and the 2nd daughter of star couple Erram Hasan came on the earth in April last. Shakib divulged the news of their 3rd baby just after eight months of Erram's nativity.












