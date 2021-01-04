All Tigresses tested negative for Covid-19

All of the 32 cricketers of Bangladesh Women's primary squad and 12 supporting staffs Tested negative for the Cobid-19 and Tigresses left capital for Sylhet to join month-long camp.

BCB announced primary squad for the camp last week ahead of the home series against South Africa Women's Emerging team in March. This is for the first time after February last year when all the Tigresses going to share hotels. They were last seen in action in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2019. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, girls were out of action for 11 months.

Tigresses will start practicing today morning at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium under the supervision of Assistant Coach Foisal Hossain Decans.

Cricketers will be tested on January 25 for the second time.



















