

Vettori unavailable for Tigers in home series against Windies

The New Zealand legend signed a contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in 2019 which was due to expire at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ICC tournament was postponed and Vettori was then eligible to stay with the Bangladesh team until March 2021.

However, the pandemic has again intervened in Vettori's work with Bangladesh.

BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan confirmed that Vettori would not be joining the national team for the West Indies series.

"The corona situation worldwide made things tougher. He can't join the side at this moment. He is staying back in his country," Akram said, adding that Bangladesh would get Vettori's service during the side's New Zealand tour.

"He will be available when we'll visit New Zealand for a series in February-March."

Vettori's unavailability is a blow to Bangladesh's aspiration even though West Indies is coming with a second string side.

Spin played an important role in Bangladesh's series sweep over West Indies in two-match Test in 2018.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan grabbed 15 wickets, while slow left-arm spinner Taijul Islam returned with 10 wickets. Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (9) and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan (6) were also on the mark for Bangladesh spinners on the tour.

West Indies is due to arrive in Bangladesh on January 10 for a two-match Test and three-match ODI series. -BSS

















Bangladesh spin coach Daniel Vettori will be unavailable in the side's home series against West Indies.The New Zealand legend signed a contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in 2019 which was due to expire at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ICC tournament was postponed and Vettori was then eligible to stay with the Bangladesh team until March 2021.However, the pandemic has again intervened in Vettori's work with Bangladesh.BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan confirmed that Vettori would not be joining the national team for the West Indies series."The corona situation worldwide made things tougher. He can't join the side at this moment. He is staying back in his country," Akram said, adding that Bangladesh would get Vettori's service during the side's New Zealand tour."He will be available when we'll visit New Zealand for a series in February-March."Vettori's unavailability is a blow to Bangladesh's aspiration even though West Indies is coming with a second string side.Spin played an important role in Bangladesh's series sweep over West Indies in two-match Test in 2018.Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan grabbed 15 wickets, while slow left-arm spinner Taijul Islam returned with 10 wickets. Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (9) and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan (6) were also on the mark for Bangladesh spinners on the tour.West Indies is due to arrive in Bangladesh on January 10 for a two-match Test and three-match ODI series. -BSS