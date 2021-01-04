Video
Shakib excited to resume international cricket

Not being superior against Windies must be frustrating

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

Shakib Al Hasan at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday. photo: FACEBOOK

Shakib Al Hasan at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday. photo: FACEBOOK

Shakib Al Hasan had arrived Dhaka on Sunday morning from the USA ahead of the forthcoming home series against West Indies. His mother accompanied him.  He stepped at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10am (BST) by a private airways flight.
The all-rounder was banned from cricket on October 29 in 2019 due to non-informing the ICC Anti-corruption Unit (ACSU) about bookies communication with him. The yearlong ban ended on October 29 last year and was supposed to resume international action against Sri Lanka in November. Shakib's waiting for international return prolonged further after the postponement of Tigers tour to Sri Lanka. The series against West Indies will be the platform for him to start his post-ban international career.
"I am excited for the reason that I am going to resume international cricket," Shakib said to journalists at the airport.
The double edged sword termed his comeback 'different' and thanked West Indies for coming in Bangladesh. He said, "Couldn't go to Sri Lanka, which was frustrating. Thanks to West Indies for coming here since Bangladesh are going to start international cricket".
He however, had taken part in the just late Bangabandhu T20 Cup but had been gloomy with both bat and ball. The southpaw all-rounder scored 110 runs and preyed six wickets playing nine matches. The poster boy of country's cricket has been struggling to get his rhythm and expectation, pressure might be a possible reason though Shakib denied it.
"I am not feeling any pressure though there have expectation of all on me. So do me. I must try to stay where I left," he retorted his old verses that he cited just after lifting ban on him. "But everything will be clear after starting game. Things will not be easy for me but I must try my level best," he assured.
West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on January 10 to play three T20i matches followed by two-match Test series. 12 frontline Caribbean players avoid the tour reasoning Covid-19 concern. A lot of amateur and uncapped names included in both the red ball and white ball squads.
Tigers have long list of success against full strength West Indies in recent couple of years. So, playing home against 2nd -string side is an extra pressure of doing better, good is not enough here. The experienced Tigers campaigner and former captain acknowledged it and said, "If we fail to do something very well against the second string West Indian squads coming here, it'll be very frustrating. I do hope that we shall do something good".









