Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:56 AM
Walton Federation Cup football

Bashundhara Kings secures semis beating Sk Jamal 2-0

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Sports Reporter

Bashundhara Kings secures semis beating Sk Jamal 2-0

Bashundhara Kings secures semis beating Sk Jamal 2-0

The defending champion Bashundhara Kings confirmed the semifinals of the Walton Federation Cup defeating three-time champion Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 2-0 margin in third quarterfinals on Saturday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
Before this season, Bashundhara Kings played the Federation Cup twice and both the time this team played the final, became champion once and runner-up the other time.
The Jamal boys played the final of the event five times and became champion thrice.
Winning the match, the defending champion is set to play the second semifinal to be played on 7th of January.
On the day, Bashundhara Kings dominated the entire match.
They opened the net in the 10th minute following a combined effort of its Brazilian and Argentine recruits. Brazil midfielder Jonathan Da Silveira Farnandes Reis came near the box from the right flank and overcome his marker opponent defender Monsur to pass the ball to striker Raul Oscar Becerra right before the small box who placed that home nicely.
In the 67th minute, Bashundhara had missed a chance to double the lead when striker Robson received the ball from the midfield and curved that towards the post and the ball actually flew over the bar.
Midfielder Ibrahim of the team had the opportunity to score the team's second goal in the 87th minute. Brazil midfielder Jonathan Da Silveira Farnandes took the corner shot and Ibrahim tried to convert it while it was bounced on an opponent defender before hitting the left side bar.
The Bashundhara boys at last found their much awaited second goal two minutes before the long whistle. Midfielder Jonathan was grounded near the edge of the D-box by an opponent defender and referee Bitu Raj Barua awarded Bashundhara  a freekick. Brazilian striker Robson had no problem hitting the net this time.
After the match, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club head coach Shafiqul Islam Manik criticised 'bad refereeing'.
Now, Group-B runner-up Uttar Baridhara Club and Group-D champion Dhaka Abahani    will engage in the last quarterfinals of the event on Monday at the same venue. The winner of this match will meet Sunday's winner in the second semifinal.









