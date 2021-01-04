2 more depose against former DIG Mizan

Two more witnesses gave their statements before the trial court on Sunday against suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman and three of his family members in a case filed for amassing illegal wealth and money laundering against the four.

The two who gave depositions are ACC Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwary and Deputy Tax Commissioner (DCT), Ayesha Siddiqui.

Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka 6th Special Judge Court recorded the statements of the witnesses and set January 19 for the next deposition.

Two accused -DIG Mizan and his nephew Mahmudul Hasan were produced before the court. The rest two of the accused, Mizan's wife Sohelia Anar Rotna and his younger brother Mahbubur Rahman are now on the run.

On June 24 in 2019, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against DIG Mizan for accumulating wealth worth Tk 3.28 crore while he concealed information of wealth worth Tk 3.7 crore in his wealth statement submitted to the ACC. The Commission also found his involvement in money laundering.

In January 2018, Mizan was withdrawn from the DMP Headquarters and attached to the Police Headquarters following allegations of marrying a woman forcibly and torturing her later. DIG Mizan is also facing another graft case filed on charges of transaction of bribe with ACC director Khandakar Enamul Basir.