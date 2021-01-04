Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Graft Case

2 more depose against former DIG Mizan

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Court Correspondent

Two more witnesses gave their statements before the trial court on Sunday against suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman and three of his family members in a case filed for amassing illegal wealth and money laundering against the four.
The two who gave depositions are ACC Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwary and Deputy Tax Commissioner (DCT), Ayesha Siddiqui.
Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka 6th Special Judge Court recorded the statements of the witnesses and set January 19 for the next deposition.
Two accused -DIG Mizan and his nephew Mahmudul Hasan were produced before the court. The rest two of the accused, Mizan's wife Sohelia Anar Rotna and his younger brother Mahbubur Rahman are now on the run.
On June 24 in 2019, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against DIG Mizan for accumulating wealth worth Tk 3.28 crore while he concealed information of wealth worth Tk 3.7 crore in his wealth statement submitted to the ACC. The Commission also found his involvement in money laundering.
In January 2018, Mizan was withdrawn from the DMP Headquarters and attached to the Police Headquarters following allegations of marrying a woman forcibly and torturing her later. DIG Mizan is also facing another graft case filed on charges of transaction of bribe with ACC director Khandakar Enamul Basir.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 more depose against former DIG Mizan
Dozen US senators plan to oppose Biden certification
PSC prepares for BCS exams in a year
BNP leader Mir Nasir gets bail
HC asks DoE to file cases against 30 washing plants
Construction works likely to begin Jan 20
Give highest importance to HR: PM to police
Illegal occupants of forest land will be evicted: Minister


Latest News
Man crushed under train in city
India bars company from exporting vaccines
Johnson says Scotland must wait a generation for new vote on independence
Elections to 56 municipalities on Feb 14 under 4th phase
Turkey keen to invest in Bangladesh: Ambassador
50pc power sector data generation to be brought under automation this year
DNCC holds meeting for smooth delivery of Covid-19 vaccines
Cabinet Committee meeting on golden jubilee of independence held
All women cricketers test negative for Covid-19
Vettori unavailable for Tigers in home series against Windies
Most Read News
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh
COVID-19: 27 deaths, 835 cases reported in 24 hrs
China, Russia vote against UN resolution on Rohingyas in Myanmar
Impact sourcing for employment opportunities
Four mega projects to be opened June 2022, says Quader
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft