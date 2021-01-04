Video
PSC prepares for BCS exams in a year

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has prepared a roadmap to complete any BCS exams within a year. For this purpose, the authorities will try to complete all the procedures of the 43rd BCS exams within a year.  As soon as the test starts, the activities will be completed within a year, PSC sources said.
Chairman of the PSC Sohrab Hossain on Sunday said, "We have prepared a roadmap to reduce the time for BCS exams. It will be implemented from the 43rd BCS. Attempts will be made to complete the preliminary, written and oral examinations and publish the results within a year from the time examinations begin.
According to PSC sources, online application for the 43rd BCS has started from December 30, 2020. The application process will continue till January 31. Preliminary examination will be taken any time in March. However, on the PSC's website, the 43rd BCS notification said, "The time of the examination will be announced."
According to the notification of the 43rd BCS, around 1,814 officers will be recruited in different cadres through this BCS.  
Of these, 300 will be appointed in administration, 100 in police, 25 in foreign cadre, 843 in education, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs and 19 in cooperatives.
Preliminary and written examinations will be held in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.


