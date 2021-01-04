BNP leader Mir Nasir gets bail

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday granted bail to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) vice-chairman and former state minister for Civil Aviation Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin in a corruption case in which he was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment, considering the current coronavirus pandemic condition.

A three-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain granted the bail after hearing on a petition filed by Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin.

Earlier on November 16, the Appellate Division kept stand over of Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin's bail petition in the case.













