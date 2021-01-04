Video
Home Back Page

BNP leader Mir Nasir gets bail

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday granted bail to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) vice-chairman and former state minister for Civil Aviation Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin in a corruption case in which he was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment, considering the current coronavirus pandemic condition.
A three-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain granted the bail after hearing on a petition filed by Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin.
Earlier on November 16, the Appellate Division kept stand over of Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin's bail petition in the case.


