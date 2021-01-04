HC asks DoE to file cases against 30 washing plants

The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the Department of Environment (DoE) to file cases against 30 washing plants in Keraniganj for polluting the water of Buriganga River.

The respondents were directed to file the cases within 30 days. The court directed the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Dhaka, upazila chairman, upazila nirbahi officer and the officer-in-charge of Keraniganj to watch who were dumping waste into the river.

The 30 factories are New Nasha, Sun Moon, Eden, Bismillah, Ahmed Hossain, Amena, Lotus, Global, Rubel, Anushka, Sotota, Chanchal, Abdur Rob, Dhaka, Ajan, New Sahara, Dohar, Relative, Unique, Mow, Setu, Quality, Joena, Kalam, Water Colour, Par Joar, GM, Cumilla, Achhia and Lily water plants.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) seeking directives to enforce the earlier HC order issued on June 1 in 2011.

The HC also ordered them to submit separate reports to this court on the progress of the implementing process of the directives on the first Sunday of every month.

Lawyer Manzill Murshid argued for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hasan represented the State and lawyer Amatul Karim appeared for DoE.

During the hearing, the HRPB's lawyer Manzill Murshid told the HC that according to a report submitted by the DoE, 30 washing plants in Keraniganj area are dumping waste into the Buriganga River and are polluting its water and environment in violation of the law and court directives.

The DoE shut down the polluting factories two times and they started operating further damaging the environment and polluting water of Buriganga River, he said.













