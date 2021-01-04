Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC asks DoE to file cases against 30 washing plants

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday directed the Department of Environment (DoE) to file cases against 30 washing plants in Keraniganj for polluting the water of Buriganga River.
The respondents were directed to file the cases within 30 days. The court directed the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Dhaka, upazila chairman, upazila nirbahi officer and the officer-in-charge of Keraniganj to watch who were dumping waste into the river.
The 30 factories are New Nasha, Sun Moon, Eden, Bismillah, Ahmed Hossain, Amena, Lotus, Global, Rubel, Anushka, Sotota, Chanchal, Abdur Rob, Dhaka, Ajan, New Sahara, Dohar, Relative, Unique, Mow, Setu, Quality, Joena, Kalam, Water Colour, Par Joar, GM, Cumilla, Achhia and Lily water plants.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) seeking directives to enforce the earlier HC order issued on June 1 in 2011.
The HC also ordered them to submit separate reports to this court on the progress of the implementing process of the directives on the first Sunday of every month.
Lawyer Manzill Murshid argued for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hasan represented the State and lawyer Amatul Karim appeared for DoE.
During the hearing, the HRPB's lawyer Manzill Murshid told the HC that according to a report submitted by the DoE, 30 washing plants in Keraniganj area are dumping waste into the Buriganga River and are polluting its water and environment in violation of the law and court directives.
The DoE shut down the polluting factories two times and they started operating further damaging the environment and polluting water of Buriganga River, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 more depose against former DIG Mizan
Dozen US senators plan to oppose Biden certification
PSC prepares for BCS exams in a year
BNP leader Mir Nasir gets bail
HC asks DoE to file cases against 30 washing plants
Construction works likely to begin Jan 20
Give highest importance to HR: PM to police
Illegal occupants of forest land will be evicted: Minister


Latest News
Man crushed under train in city
India bars company from exporting vaccines
Johnson says Scotland must wait a generation for new vote on independence
Elections to 56 municipalities on Feb 14 under 4th phase
Turkey keen to invest in Bangladesh: Ambassador
50pc power sector data generation to be brought under automation this year
DNCC holds meeting for smooth delivery of Covid-19 vaccines
Cabinet Committee meeting on golden jubilee of independence held
All women cricketers test negative for Covid-19
Vettori unavailable for Tigers in home series against Windies
Most Read News
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh
COVID-19: 27 deaths, 835 cases reported in 24 hrs
China, Russia vote against UN resolution on Rohingyas in Myanmar
Impact sourcing for employment opportunities
Four mega projects to be opened June 2022, says Quader
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft