Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:55 AM
Bangabandhu Tunnel Approach Road

Construction works likely to begin Jan 20

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 3: Construction works of the 11.50-km-long Bangabandhu Tunnel Approach Road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila in Chattogram at a cost of Tk407 crore is expected to begin from 20 January.
Suman Singha, Executive Engineer of the Roads and Highways Department, told the Daily Observer that the work order would be handed over to the appointed contractor on 10 January. The formal opening of the construction works will be held on January 20, he said.
The Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the contractor for construction of the 11.50-km-long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road on December 2 l.
National Development Limited, Hasan Techno and Taher Brothers are jointly doing the construction works.
Earlier, the Ministry of Roads and Bridges approved the scrutinised five tenders for construction of the road.
The National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project on February 18. The Road Division and Bridges Ministry took up the project at a cost of Tk407 crore.
Sources said, if the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast, time-saving and cost effective through the 11.50-km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila of the district.  The Department of Roads and Highways will implement the project by June 30, 2022.  
Anwara Road is an important highway through Shikolbaha to Y junction.  Its length is 11.50 km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway.  But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with   Chattogram port.
Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea island and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.
On the west sides of the road is located Korea Export Processing Zone and numerous industries including China Economic Zone, Urea Fertilizer Unit-1, Unit-2, and Marine Academy.  Every day, people travel from Potiya, Karnaphuli, Anwara-Banshakhali and Cox's Bazar district by using this road.
The country's first tunnel construction project is now underway below Karnaphuli River. The 3.4-km-long tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic called Bangabandhu Tunnel.  
It will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara Upazila. It is costing around US$1.56 billion. US$ $573 million of the total cost is being provided by the Export-Import Bank of China and the rest being sourced by the government.











Construction works likely to begin Jan 20
