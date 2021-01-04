Illegal occupants of forest land will be evicted: Minister

Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started the tree plantation campaign with the aim of preserving the country's nature, environment and building a green Bangladesh.

"We are committed to building Bangabandhu's green Bengal. Illegal occupants of the forestland will be evicted and afforestation will also be done there. The country will be turned into green Bengal by planting trees extensively," the Environment Minister made the remarks while addressing a virtual seminar titled 'Bangabandhu's Contribution in Building Bangladesh' organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change as part of the Mujib Year celebrations on Sunday (January 3).

The Environment Minister said everyone in the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has to work to implement the policies, ideals and dreams of Bangabandhu.

We have to try our best to protect the nature and environment. Accountability will be ensured for failures in forestry activities, wildlife conservation and prevention of environmental pollution. We will improve the environment of the country at any cost.















