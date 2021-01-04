BANKING AND OTHERS EVENTS

Video
Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a reception of Mohammed Monirul Moula, its newly appointed Managing Director and CEO at a ceremony held it's Head office in the city on Saturday. On this regards, IBBL top officials and employee, welcome him by giving a crest. Additional Managing Director (AMD) Muhammad Qaisar Ali presided over the programme while AMD Md Omar Faruk Khan addressed welcome speech. New MD calls upon all to work together with highest integrity and professionalism to overcome the upcoming challenges in 2021 in Banking and Economy sector due to the prevailing pandemic situation across the world.       photo: Bank



Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain inaugurating the new premises of Goalabazar Branch, Sylhet (Al Hasan Market, Goalabazar, Osmani Nagar) through video conference from Bank's head office on Sunday. Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head (Sylhet Zone)  Md. Monowarul Haque were also present in this online occasion.    photo: Bank




Sonali Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan (Chief Guest) speaking at a business development meeting for Sylhet zonal offce and brances, held at The Palace Luxury Resort, Bahubol, Habiganj on Saturday.  Sylhet Divisional General Manager (In-charge) Babul Md Alam and other high officials of Sylhet region are also present there.     photo: Bank



Bangladesh General Insurance Company (BGIC) Managing Director and CEO Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury along with officers and employees welcomed 2021 on 1st day of January 2021by cutting cake at a ceremony held in the city recently. It may be remembered that 1st January was also the 98th Birthday of M A Samad, a pioneer of insurance industry and founder of BGIC who left behind his followers and well-wishers. CEO Ahmed Saifuddin directed to all concerned to give whole hearted efforts to maintain the growth of BGIC in coming days.



