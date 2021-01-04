Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Jan 3: Digital currency Bitcoin extended its record-smashing rally on Saturday, beginning the year with a surge over $30,000 for the first time, with ever more traders and investors betting that it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.
The price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency traded as high as $33,099 on Saturday, with almost all other markets closed over the first weekend in 2021. It was last up about 12per cent at $32,883.
Bitcoin advanced more than 300per cent in 2020, and with the latest leg higher has added more than 50per cent since crossing $20,000 just two weeks ago.
The blockchain currency has only been around for a decade or so, and in 2020 it has seen demand grow from larger US investors, attracted by its perceived inflation-hedging qualities and potential for quick gains, as well as expectations it would become a mainstream payments method.
Investors said limited supply of bitcoin - produced by so-called "mining" computers that validate blocks of transactions by competing to solve mathematical puzzles - has helped power upward moves over recent days.
Some also saw it as a safe-haven play during the COVID-19 pandemic, akin to gold.
 "It's very likely that the asset will eventually pass $100,000 per coin," Sergey Nazarov, cofounder of Chainlink, a global blockchain project, wrote in an email on Saturday. "People have been steadily losing faith in their government currencies for years, and the monetary policies resulting from the economic impact of the coronavirus have only accelerated this decline."
It trades on numerous exchanges, the largest of which is Coinbase, which is itself preparing to go public and become the first such platform to list on Wall Street.
Multiple competitor cryptocurrencies use similar blockchain, or electronic ledger, technology. Ethereum, the second biggest, gained 465per cent in 2020 and was up almost 7per cent on Saturday.    —Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING AND OTHERS EVENTS
Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time
Added value of Chinaâ€™s tourism, related industries nears 4.5t yuan
Etihad offers complimentary Covid-19 test for passengers
Ericsson CEO lobbying against Swedish govtâ€™s ban on Huawei, ZTE
US closes key money-laundering, tax evasion channel
Outsourcing cost Mexico 250,000 jobs in December
Egyptâ€™s Suez Canal annual revenues decline 3pc to $5.61b


Latest News
Man crushed under train in city
India bars company from exporting vaccines
Johnson says Scotland must wait a generation for new vote on independence
Elections to 56 municipalities on Feb 14 under 4th phase
Turkey keen to invest in Bangladesh: Ambassador
50pc power sector data generation to be brought under automation this year
DNCC holds meeting for smooth delivery of Covid-19 vaccines
Cabinet Committee meeting on golden jubilee of independence held
All women cricketers test negative for Covid-19
Vettori unavailable for Tigers in home series against Windies
Most Read News
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh
COVID-19: 27 deaths, 835 cases reported in 24 hrs
China, Russia vote against UN resolution on Rohingyas in Myanmar
Impact sourcing for employment opportunities
Four mega projects to be opened June 2022, says Quader
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft