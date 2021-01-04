Video
Added value of Chinaâ€™s tourism, related industries nears 4.5t yuan

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

BEIJING, Jan 3: The added value of tourism and related industries in China amounted to roughly 4.5 trillion yuan (about 690 billion US dollars) in 2019, official data shows.
The volume accounted for 4.56 per cent of the country's GDP in 2019, up 0.05 per centage points from a year earlier, according to calculations from the National Bureau of Statistics.
Specifically, 31.3 per cent of the total added value of tourism and related industries came from shopping, the largest contributor, while the added value of traveling came in at 1.21 trillion yuan in 2019, accounting for 26.8 per cent of the total.
Other aspects of tourism such as entertainment and accommodation registered rapid added value growth in 2019, respectively increasing 12.9 per cent and 10.4 per cent from a year earlier.     —Xinhua


