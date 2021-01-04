Etihad offers complimentary Covid-19 test for passengers

DUBAI, Jan 3: As airlines around the world gear up for the New Year with exciting offers and plans, the UAE's national airline, Etihad Airways, is offering travellers complimentary Covid-19 PCR tests.

Covid-19 PCR testing is mandatory before every flight and depending on where you are flying to, your test must be carried out between 48, 72 or 96 hours ahead of your flight departure time.

Etihad Airways' complimentary Covid-19 test will run until March 31, 2021, and is included with all flights from Abu Dhabi. This excludes flights to China where you will be required to arrange a Covid-19 PCR test at an approved SEHA or G42 clinic. —Khaleej Times

















