Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US closes key money-laundering, tax evasion channel

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

WASHINGTON, Jan 3: A major avenue for global money laundering and tax evasion has been closed off by a new law requiring disclosure of owners of US shell companies used to hide billions of dollars.
The Corporate Transparency Act was included in the US defense appropriations bill passed into law by Congress late Friday, overriding President Donald Trump's veto.
The law forces "beneficial owners" behind shell companies to report their identities to the US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.
While the law still grants them protection from public knowledge -- only the Treasury and law enforcement will be able to access the FinCEN database -- transparency advocates say it is a huge step against kleptocrats, organized crime and rich tax evaders who have been able to anonymously wash their suspect wealth through the world's largest economy.
"For years, experts routinely ranked anonymous shell companies ... as the biggest weakness in our anti-money laundering safeguards," said Ian Gary, executive director of the FACT Coalition, which lobbied for the legislation.
"It's the single most important step we could take to better protect our financial system from abuse."
The United Nations estimates that $800 billion to $2 trillion is laundered through the global financial system every years.
While much of the attention on has focused on tax havens like Panama and the Cayman Islands, experts say that the size of the US economy, and its ability to absorb billions of dollars without notice, has made it crucial for converting illicit funds into legitimate assets.
In early 2020 the Tax Justice Network ranked the Cayman Islands and the United States as the global leaders in helping people conceal their finances from law and tax enforcement.
Gary Kalman, the US director of Transparency International, said the Corporate Transparency Act was "foundational" for fighting money laundering.
Despite geopolitical tensions, he pointed out that money has flowed into the United States from China and Russia because it was the easiest place to launder it, through properties, corporate assets, securities and art.
"We are the easiest place in the world to set up an anonymous company," he told AFP before the law had passed.
"We are the dream of any kleptocrat or criminal to hide money."
By forcing company owners to divulge their identities, he said, the US is establishing a "global norm" for the world's financial system.
"By choking off access to the advanced economies, you are making it much harder. You are upping the cost and the likelihood of getting caught," he said. The legislation sets penalties for not reporting a company's beneficial owners of up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
FACT said the law could result in a sharp drop in all-cash business transactions, especially in real estate, a favored way for outsiders to move large sums into the US economy.
FACT also says that anonymous companies underpin trade in counterfeit luxury goods, pharmaceuticals and industrial equipment. The legislation isn't perfect, say analysts. The FinCEN database will not be open to the public or media, whose efforts have produced the biggest stories about money laundering.
For example, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists was behind the explosive release in 2016 of the Panama Papers, some 11.5 million documents detailing secret companies set up in the Central American country.    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING AND OTHERS EVENTS
Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time
Added value of Chinaâ€™s tourism, related industries nears 4.5t yuan
Etihad offers complimentary Covid-19 test for passengers
Ericsson CEO lobbying against Swedish govtâ€™s ban on Huawei, ZTE
US closes key money-laundering, tax evasion channel
Outsourcing cost Mexico 250,000 jobs in December
Egyptâ€™s Suez Canal annual revenues decline 3pc to $5.61b


Latest News
Man crushed under train in city
India bars company from exporting vaccines
Johnson says Scotland must wait a generation for new vote on independence
Elections to 56 municipalities on Feb 14 under 4th phase
Turkey keen to invest in Bangladesh: Ambassador
50pc power sector data generation to be brought under automation this year
DNCC holds meeting for smooth delivery of Covid-19 vaccines
Cabinet Committee meeting on golden jubilee of independence held
All women cricketers test negative for Covid-19
Vettori unavailable for Tigers in home series against Windies
Most Read News
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh
COVID-19: 27 deaths, 835 cases reported in 24 hrs
China, Russia vote against UN resolution on Rohingyas in Myanmar
Impact sourcing for employment opportunities
Four mega projects to be opened June 2022, says Quader
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft