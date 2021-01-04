Business Events

Video
Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Khajana.com.bd Chairman and CEO Md Yaqub Alam ovi along with its Managing Director Md Khorshed Alam, Directors and other high officials welcoming Deputy Minister of Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel with a floral bouquet at the inaugural ceremony of the local e-commerce marketplace Khajana.com.bd held at the four -star The Peninsula Chittagong hotel recently. Through entrepreneurial creation, hassle-free online shopping and one-stop solutions for daily life, customers will get all kinds of products and services at home on cash-on-delivery in different parts of the country, as well as treasury to ensure product quality and fair price. Khajana.com.bd is committed to always working so that the general public can get the right quality products at affordable, affordable prices.



Senior officials of Minister, one of the electronics manufacturers of the country, and their colleagues pose at a meeting held to welcome the New Year 2021 and to bade fare well to outgoing 2020, at the company's Gulshan head office on Thursday. Minister-MyOne Group Chairman M.A. Razzak Khan Raj and Managing Director Dilruba Tanu, Executive Director Golam Shahriar Kabir, Departmental Heads, Factory Engineers, Technicians, and many other senior officials and employees were present during the meeting.


