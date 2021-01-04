

Huawei donates 4,000 blankets among poor

The groundwork for an effective and successful distribution was being done for last few days. And, an informal handover ceremony has been organized in Dhaka recently, says a press release

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, who has always paid close attention to the older people in the community joined that event as the Chief Guest.

On this occasion Palak said: "Winter in rural Bangladesh is very different than urban cities like Dhaka. It can be quite harsh and relentless for the underprivileged people in rural areas, especially the elderly, as they don't have adequate resources to tackle the cold.

"Thus, I am delighted that Huawei Bangladesh realized the fact and took the combined initiative to support the elderly population by giving them blankets during the harsh winter."

Huawei BD CEO Zhang Zhengjun added: "As a localized global ICT solution provider in Bangladesh, Huawei has grown in Bangladesh for 21 years. Besides helping Bangladesh to embrace digitalization, we would also like to stand alongside people through several initiatives in different circumstances."

"The winter has just started, and it will become increasingly strident here. Last few years, I have witnessed their sufferings during this period of the year. Thus, the blankets distribution are the symbol of our heartfelt gesture to them."

Over the last few years, Huawei has been distributing reliefs under the initiative of 'Huawei Bangladesh's Senior Care Activities 2020.'









