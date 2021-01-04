Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung hits hat-trick as best handset brand

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

It's a hat-trick for Samsung Bangladesh, as Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) has declared the eminent smartphone manufacturer to be the 'No. 1 Handset Brand' in Bangladesh for the 3rd time in a row.
A celebratory event took place virtually, through Brandfest on December 30 last, where Samsung was declared the winner of this prestigious accolade for their excellence and unnerving commitment by BBF.
2020 has been a difficult year for almost all the large scale industries and manufacturers. The highly-contagious coronavirus and the global lockdowns caused even many industry giants to struggle to cope up.
Many unprecedented challenges were thrown to the smartphone manufacturers since maintaining their workforce, production, and supply chains besides researching innovation and market exploration almost became impossible.
But despite all the impediments, Samsung successfully managed to survive and maintain its business objectives with impressive recovery in Q3 and Q4.
Earlier in 2019, Samsung celebrated the 50th anniversary of its foundation. The leading South Korean brand has been a popular choice amongst Bangladesh's consumers, especially because of its reliability, endurance, customer-service, and affordability.
Samsung has been maintaining a wide range of handsets, which meet users' requirements and comfort of all ages and classes. BBF recognized such pertinent business practices, giving Samsung the award consecutively since the year 2018.
Top brands of Bangladesh are identified through a nationwide survey conducted by the market research firm Nielsen Bangladesh Ltd for the selection of the Bangladesh Brand Forum Award.
Md Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Our efforts always remain purpose-driven, and that purpose is to be better than yesterday."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING AND OTHERS EVENTS
Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time
Added value of China’s tourism, related industries nears 4.5t yuan
Etihad offers complimentary Covid-19 test for passengers
Ericsson CEO lobbying against Swedish govt’s ban on Huawei, ZTE
US closes key money-laundering, tax evasion channel
Outsourcing cost Mexico 250,000 jobs in December
Egypt’s Suez Canal annual revenues decline 3pc to $5.61b


Latest News
Man crushed under train in city
India bars company from exporting vaccines
Johnson says Scotland must wait a generation for new vote on independence
Elections to 56 municipalities on Feb 14 under 4th phase
Turkey keen to invest in Bangladesh: Ambassador
50pc power sector data generation to be brought under automation this year
DNCC holds meeting for smooth delivery of Covid-19 vaccines
Cabinet Committee meeting on golden jubilee of independence held
All women cricketers test negative for Covid-19
Vettori unavailable for Tigers in home series against Windies
Most Read News
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh
COVID-19: 27 deaths, 835 cases reported in 24 hrs
China, Russia vote against UN resolution on Rohingyas in Myanmar
Impact sourcing for employment opportunities
Four mega projects to be opened June 2022, says Quader
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft