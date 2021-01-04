

Berger wins Best Brand Award

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), in collaboration with Nielsen Bangladesh and American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), had virtually honoured BPBL with the prestigious award on December 30, 2020, says a press release.

Every year, organizations across the nation are provided with the Best Brand Award to inspire them on their journey and to celebrate their success and initiatives.

This year, 105 brands have secured their positions in 37 categories. The winners were decided by surveying 7,600 customers nationwide.

The year 2020 created numerous challenges across all the industries in Bangladesh due to the pandemic. The paint industry was no exception to the crisis and was also impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19.

BPBL tackled unprecedented challenges throughout the year, and yet, the brand has secured the Best Brand Award of 2020 because of the numerous initiatives the organizations took for both its employees, partners, and customers.

On this occasion, (BPBL Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury said: "We are extremely pleased and happy to receive the recognition of being the Best Brand Award 2020 for the paint industry.

"The year 2020 has been a challenging period for us, but it also created new opportunities. We have redesigned our operational activities to cope with the pandemic and will continue developing to provide the highest quality service and products to our customers."

















Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has won the Best Brand Award for 'The Most Loved Brand 2020' of the Paints industry for ten consecutive years.Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), in collaboration with Nielsen Bangladesh and American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), had virtually honoured BPBL with the prestigious award on December 30, 2020, says a press release.Every year, organizations across the nation are provided with the Best Brand Award to inspire them on their journey and to celebrate their success and initiatives.This year, 105 brands have secured their positions in 37 categories. The winners were decided by surveying 7,600 customers nationwide.The year 2020 created numerous challenges across all the industries in Bangladesh due to the pandemic. The paint industry was no exception to the crisis and was also impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19.BPBL tackled unprecedented challenges throughout the year, and yet, the brand has secured the Best Brand Award of 2020 because of the numerous initiatives the organizations took for both its employees, partners, and customers.On this occasion, (BPBL Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury said: "We are extremely pleased and happy to receive the recognition of being the Best Brand Award 2020 for the paint industry."The year 2020 has been a challenging period for us, but it also created new opportunities. We have redesigned our operational activities to cope with the pandemic and will continue developing to provide the highest quality service and products to our customers."