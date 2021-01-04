S Korea exports post sharpest expansion in Dec

SEOUL, Jan 3: South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 26 months in December, on robust chip demand and improved global demand, providing additional signals that the recovery is on track despite resurgences in the novel coronavirus.

Exports in the final month of 2020 grew 12.6 per cent year-on-year, the sharpest growth since October 2018 when it grew 22.5 per cent, government data showed on Friday.

The rate of growth was sharply higher than forecast as analysts had expected a 5.6 per cent jump from a year earlier, and was much faster than a 4.1 per cent growth in November. —Reuters

















