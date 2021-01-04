Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Digital payments penetration doubled in India

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MUMBAI, Jan 3: Penetration of digital payments in India doubled between March 2018 to March 2020, according to the Digital Payments Index (DPI) launched by the RBI on Friday. The index was launched with March 2018 as the base period with DPI score for March 2018 set at 100.
The index movement captures five broad parameters that enable deepening the penetration of digital payments over different time periods. These parameters are: Payment enablers (weightage 25%), payment infrastructure - demand-side factors (10%), payment infrastructure - supply-side factors (15%), payment performance (45%) and consumer centricity (5%).
Each of these parameters has sub-parameters which, in turn, consist of various measurable indicators. According to the index, the DPI for March 2019 and March 2020 work out to 153.47 and 207.84 respectively, indicating appreciable growth. Going forward, RBI-DPI will be published on the RBI's website on a half-yearly basis from March 2021 with a 4-month lag.    —TNN


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING AND OTHERS EVENTS
Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time
Added value of Chinaâ€™s tourism, related industries nears 4.5t yuan
Etihad offers complimentary Covid-19 test for passengers
Ericsson CEO lobbying against Swedish govtâ€™s ban on Huawei, ZTE
US closes key money-laundering, tax evasion channel
Outsourcing cost Mexico 250,000 jobs in December
Egyptâ€™s Suez Canal annual revenues decline 3pc to $5.61b


Latest News
Man crushed under train in city
India bars company from exporting vaccines
Johnson says Scotland must wait a generation for new vote on independence
Elections to 56 municipalities on Feb 14 under 4th phase
Turkey keen to invest in Bangladesh: Ambassador
50pc power sector data generation to be brought under automation this year
DNCC holds meeting for smooth delivery of Covid-19 vaccines
Cabinet Committee meeting on golden jubilee of independence held
All women cricketers test negative for Covid-19
Vettori unavailable for Tigers in home series against Windies
Most Read News
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh
COVID-19: 27 deaths, 835 cases reported in 24 hrs
China, Russia vote against UN resolution on Rohingyas in Myanmar
Impact sourcing for employment opportunities
Four mega projects to be opened June 2022, says Quader
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft