Digital payments penetration doubled in India

MUMBAI, Jan 3: Penetration of digital payments in India doubled between March 2018 to March 2020, according to the Digital Payments Index (DPI) launched by the RBI on Friday. The index was launched with March 2018 as the base period with DPI score for March 2018 set at 100.

The index movement captures five broad parameters that enable deepening the penetration of digital payments over different time periods. These parameters are: Payment enablers (weightage 25%), payment infrastructure - demand-side factors (10%), payment infrastructure - supply-side factors (15%), payment performance (45%) and consumer centricity (5%).

Each of these parameters has sub-parameters which, in turn, consist of various measurable indicators. According to the index, the DPI for March 2019 and March 2020 work out to 153.47 and 207.84 respectively, indicating appreciable growth. Going forward, RBI-DPI will be published on the RBI's website on a half-yearly basis from March 2021 with a 4-month lag. —TNN



















