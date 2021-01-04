Global Islami Bank starts journey forward



GIB Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, and other high officials attend the inauguration of formal operations of the bank in the capital on Sunday.

As the first two days of the new year were the week-end holiday, the services of the bank actually started from 3rd January 2021, says a press release.

On the occasion, Quran Khatam, Milad Mahfil and Munajat were arranged at the Head Office of the Bank.

Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat inaugurated the Islamic Banking Operations as the Chief Guest.

Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Shamsul Islam and Ataus Samad, Department Heads and other officials of the Bank have attended the programme.

This 4th generation bank has been able to achieve the trust of all its customers by rendering conventional banking service with "Great Experience", for which it is now switching to a shariah-based service of "Banking with Faith".

Earlier, the bank received official permission from Bangladesh Bank and changed all its portfolios to Islami Banking Mode, based on Shariah principles.

A competent Shariah Supervisory Committee supervises and guides the overall activities of the bank from shariah point of view.

This committee consists of renowned Islamic Scholars, Learned Educationists and Faqeeh. Following their prudent guidance and supervision, from now on, the Bank will run its business complying all Islami Shariah Laws.

Serving its customers since 2013 the bank successfully managed banking activities throughout the country. It offers a strong banking network having its footsteps around the country with highly experienced and professional bankers. The Bank has 80 Branches, 25 Sub-branches and 78 ATM Booths.







In the start of the new year, Global Islami Bank (GIB), formerly NRB Global Bank, has started its journey forward with full-fledged Shariah based Islami Banking operations.As the first two days of the new year were the week-end holiday, the services of the bank actually started from 3rd January 2021, says a press release.On the occasion, Quran Khatam, Milad Mahfil and Munajat were arranged at the Head Office of the Bank.Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat inaugurated the Islamic Banking Operations as the Chief Guest.Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Shamsul Islam and Ataus Samad, Department Heads and other officials of the Bank have attended the programme.This 4th generation bank has been able to achieve the trust of all its customers by rendering conventional banking service with "Great Experience", for which it is now switching to a shariah-based service of "Banking with Faith".Earlier, the bank received official permission from Bangladesh Bank and changed all its portfolios to Islami Banking Mode, based on Shariah principles.A competent Shariah Supervisory Committee supervises and guides the overall activities of the bank from shariah point of view.This committee consists of renowned Islamic Scholars, Learned Educationists and Faqeeh. Following their prudent guidance and supervision, from now on, the Bank will run its business complying all Islami Shariah Laws.Serving its customers since 2013 the bank successfully managed banking activities throughout the country. It offers a strong banking network having its footsteps around the country with highly experienced and professional bankers. The Bank has 80 Branches, 25 Sub-branches and 78 ATM Booths.