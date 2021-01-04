Video
3-day DCCI B2B global business conclave begins tomorrow

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) will hold the first and the largest virtual business to business (B2B) meeting in the country from January 5 to 7.
The meeting titled "DCCI Business Conclave-2020" aims at attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), joint ventures, sourcing cost-effective destinations for import and exploring potential export destinations.
It look forward to increasing business to business interactions globally especially in the wake of post-pandemic new normal situation, said a press release today.
In the three-day virtual B2B conclave representatives of 227 companies from 10 countries       will take part including 90 companies from Bangladesh and 137 from other nine other countries including Algeria, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland, Turkey, Viet Nam and Bangladesh.
Total 176 B2B match-making meeting will take place in the three-day meet. Participating companies are mainly from Apparel and Textile, Light Engineering, Medicine, Leather Goods, Plastic Products, Agro and Food processing, IT and ITES sectors.
The B2B match-making will be followed by a virtual inaugural ceremony where Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will join as the chief guest while Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Md Sirazul Islam will join as special guest in the morning of January 5.
With this virtual meeting DCCI plans to woo foreign investors to find potential sectors here to invest in Bangladesh having direct consultation with their counterparts. They will be also familiar with fiscal and non-fiscal incentives and other tax policies.
In the 'New Normal' situation when physical connectivity and direct business to business interactions are almost on halt DCCI takes this initiative of bringing entrepreneurs from across the globe under a single platform.
IT will facilitate interaction and make possible business explorations in the post pandemic global business outlook.  


