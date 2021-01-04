Video
Monday, 4 January, 2021
Foreign investment in debt securities up, down in equity

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Foreign that is non-resident investment in debt securities of Bangladesh market increased in the last fiscal year (2019-20) while declined in equity securities in the same fiscal year.
Debt securities are financial assets that entitle their owners to a stream of interest payments and an equity security is an investment in stock issued by another company.
Unlike equity securities, debt securities require the borrower to repay the principal borrowed. The interest rate for a debt security will depend on the perceived creditworthiness of the borrower.
The accounting for an investment in an equity security is determined by the amount of control of and influence over operating decisions the company purchasing the stock has over the company issuing the stock.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) unveiled the latest statistics of portfolio investment in the country by non-resident last month. It showed that the stock position of total portfolio investment in Bangladesh was recorded at US$ 3.92 billion million at the end of FY20.
Of the total stock position, investment in debt securities or bond was stood at $1.63 billion at the end of June 2020 while the amount for equity investment was $2.29 billion.
BB statistics also showed that, portfolio investment in debt securities in net estimate stood at $139.75 million in the last fiscal year, recording 9.30 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year of FY19.
Debt securities includes: Wage Earner Development Bond, US Dollar Premium Bond, US Dollar Investment Bond, Bangladesh Government Treasury Bond and Corporate Bond issued by Banglalink Digital Communications Limited.
At the same time, portfolio investment in equity securities turned into negative value of $792.51 million in FY20 as it declined by 26.50 per cent over the previous fiscal year.
Thus, total portfolio investment actually declined by $652.76 million or 20 per cent in the last fiscal year.
BB defined the portfolio investment as an 'entry of funds into a country by non-resident individual or institute to make investment in the country's stock and bond markets.'


« PreviousNext »

