Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:52 AM
Stocks soar on first trading day of the New Year

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Stocks soared on Sunday, the first trading session of the New Year 2021, as the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) exceeded 5,600-mark, on positive response of the investors to the series of market supportive measures of the securities regulator.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, soared 216.89 points or 4.01 per cent to 5,618, the highest since March 19, 2019, when DSEX was 5,631. The index also saw a highest single-day in  a year since January 19, 2019, when DSEX jumped 233 points or 5.62 per cent. Two other indices also jumped up as the DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips leaped 115 points to 2,078 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) soared 57.40 points to 1,299 at the close of the trading.
Total market-cap of DSE surged Tk 164 billion over the previous session to Tk 4,646 billion, hitting a fresh all-time high on the day as the price of large-cap stocks keeps soaring. Turnover also soared to  Tk 19.25 billion on the DSE, up 25 per cent over the previous day's mark of Tk 15.43 billion. It was also the highest turnover in six months since June 28, 2019, when turnover recorded Tk 25.43 billion, thanks to block transaction of GSK Bangladesh.
After passing a vibrant year, the investors' enthusiasm sustained in the opening day the year, as the institutional investors, including global fund managers, were putting fresh bet on the market amid high hopes.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) soared 672 points to settle at 16,265 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advancing 406 points to close at 9,810. Of the issues traded, 208 advanced, 42 declined and 33 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 28.57 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 673 million.


