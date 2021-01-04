Video
Monday, 4 January, 2021
Business

New policy for light engineering industry being worked out

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

The government is working to frame a new policy for light engineering sector aimed at diversifying the activities and strengthening the contribution of domestic light engineering industry to the national economy.
Officials involved with the development said work is in progress and the policy will be finalized soon with participation of the concerned stakeholders.
This informed was divulged at a virtual discussion on the new light engineering policy at the Ministry of Industries at the initiative of the ministry, said a press release on Sunday.
Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam presided over the discussion.
Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Md Zafar Ullah, Director General of Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (BITAC) Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, Project Director of Tools and Technology Institute Dr Syed Md Ihsanul Karim spoke on the occasion.
It was also attended by Joint Secretary of Commerce Ministry Jinat Ara, Deputy Secretary of ERD Abdul Quader, First Secretary of National Board of Revenue (VAT Policy) Kazi Farid Uddin and Deputy Secretary of Financial Institutions Department Mohammad Enamul Haque, among others.
The meeting asked concerned organizations and stakeholders to make suggestions for policy options that they believe to be included in the new policy. BITAC, SME Foundation and BSCIC and such other organizations were also asked to make recommendations for inclusion in the budget to better serve the interest of domestic light engineering industry.
It was informed at the meeting that initiative has been taken to send a list to Bangladesh Bank to ensure incentives for other small and medium enterprises including light engineering firms which have been damaged by the pandemic.
KM Ali Azam asked BSCIC to form a new cell with high priority on light engineering industry to accelerate creation of a master plan for training engineers and workers in the light engineering sector and particularly for training workers at working for Dholairpar light engineering firms.


