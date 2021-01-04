Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 January, 2021, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

â€˜BPC should earn trust to stay competitive in tourismâ€™

Published : Monday, 4 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali Sunday said that it was necessary for the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) to earn trust of consumers through increasing its quality of services.
"BPC is a brand name in customer services and there is no substitute for achieving customer satisfaction by increasing the quality of service in order to survive in the present day competition,"he said.
He said this while speaking as the chief guest at a function organized on the occasion of inauguration of a rooftop restaurant at Parjatan Bhaban, the head office of BPC in city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
'Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after assuming power is also moving forward with mammoth development programmes for flourishing tourism industry like others sectors in the country,he said.
He said that currently, Bangladesh Tourism Board and BPC have taken various initiatives for the development of tourism sector under the directives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.
The state minister said with the implementation of all these initiatives, Bangladesh will become one of the most popular tourist destinations across the globe in the days to come.
He further said that the tourism industry has to play a leading role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030.
"We will achieve the targets in tourism industry within the stipulated time with the aim of attaining SDG through the coordination of all public and private tourism partners," he continued.
He urged all concerned to work together sincerely for the development of the tourism industry.
Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Senior Secretary Md Mohibul Haque and Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jabed Ahmed attended the function as special guest with BPC Chairman Ram Chandra Das in the chair.    —BSS


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING AND OTHERS EVENTS
Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time
Added value of Chinaâ€™s tourism, related industries nears 4.5t yuan
Etihad offers complimentary Covid-19 test for passengers
Ericsson CEO lobbying against Swedish govtâ€™s ban on Huawei, ZTE
US closes key money-laundering, tax evasion channel
Outsourcing cost Mexico 250,000 jobs in December
Egyptâ€™s Suez Canal annual revenues decline 3pc to $5.61b


Latest News
Man crushed under train in city
India bars company from exporting vaccines
Johnson says Scotland must wait a generation for new vote on independence
Elections to 56 municipalities on Feb 14 under 4th phase
Turkey keen to invest in Bangladesh: Ambassador
50pc power sector data generation to be brought under automation this year
DNCC holds meeting for smooth delivery of Covid-19 vaccines
Cabinet Committee meeting on golden jubilee of independence held
All women cricketers test negative for Covid-19
Vettori unavailable for Tigers in home series against Windies
Most Read News
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
7 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh
COVID-19: 27 deaths, 835 cases reported in 24 hrs
China, Russia vote against UN resolution on Rohingyas in Myanmar
Impact sourcing for employment opportunities
Four mega projects to be opened June 2022, says Quader
IU student 'kills self' in huff with mother
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Mir Nasir gets bail in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft