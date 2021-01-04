â€˜BPC should earn trust to stay competitive in tourismâ€™

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali Sunday said that it was necessary for the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) to earn trust of consumers through increasing its quality of services.

"BPC is a brand name in customer services and there is no substitute for achieving customer satisfaction by increasing the quality of service in order to survive in the present day competition,"he said.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at a function organized on the occasion of inauguration of a rooftop restaurant at Parjatan Bhaban, the head office of BPC in city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

'Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after assuming power is also moving forward with mammoth development programmes for flourishing tourism industry like others sectors in the country,he said.

He said that currently, Bangladesh Tourism Board and BPC have taken various initiatives for the development of tourism sector under the directives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

The state minister said with the implementation of all these initiatives, Bangladesh will become one of the most popular tourist destinations across the globe in the days to come.

He further said that the tourism industry has to play a leading role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030.

"We will achieve the targets in tourism industry within the stipulated time with the aim of attaining SDG through the coordination of all public and private tourism partners," he continued.

He urged all concerned to work together sincerely for the development of the tourism industry.

Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Senior Secretary Md Mohibul Haque and Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jabed Ahmed attended the function as special guest with BPC Chairman Ram Chandra Das in the chair.












