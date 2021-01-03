Video
Lowest daily Covid-19 infections in 8 months

684 cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

As many as 684 new infections were recorded across the country in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, the lowest daily cases since May 9 last year.
The country recorded 709 Covid-19 infections on May 9 last year.
Twenty-three people died of Covid-19 during the period, taking the total number of deaths to 7,599 and the death rate stands at 1.48 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With 684 new infections, the number coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,15,184, the release added.
The current positivity rate is 7.05 per cent and the total positivity rate is 15.85 per cent.
A total of 9,701 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours. A total of 32,49,402 samples have been tested in the country so far, the release added.
Among the 23 deceased,      17 were men and six were women. one was between 21-30 years old, two within 31-40, two between 41-50 years old, seven within 51-60 and 11 were above 60 years old,  said the press release.
At least 964 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 4,59,620 and the recovery rate at 89.21 percent.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.


