Covid-19 vaccine starts arriving this month: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that Covid-19 vaccine would be available in the country at a cost of about US$5 dollar which equal Tk 425 in the country.

"The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be available at a maximum cost of dollar five (425 Bangladeshi taka). Due to the quick decision on corona vaccine, Bangladesh will get the vaccine in a short time at a lower price than many other countries. Orders for the vaccine have been confirmed for about six crore people. More orders will be placed in phases," the Minister added.

The Minister came up with the remark at a view exchange programme with media in Manikganj.

However, the vaccine developed by Oxford-Astrazeneca is yet to receive approval from the World Health Organization.

Even though, the United Kingdom and India have approved the vaccine for emergency use.

"The first consignment containing 50 lakh shots of Oxford's vaccine will hopefully reach the country this month. A committee has been formed which is working on the list of who will be vaccinated in the first phase. The side effects of this vaccine are less," said Zahid Maleque.

He further said, "Even after taking the vaccine, people have to follow the hygiene rules including wearing masks."















