Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh       
Home Front Page

Covid-19 vaccine starts arriving this month: Health Minister

Each dose to cost Tk 425, he says

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that Covid-19 vaccine would be available in the country at a cost of about US$5 dollar which equal Tk 425 in the country.
"The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be available at a maximum cost of dollar five (425 Bangladeshi taka). Due to the quick decision on corona vaccine, Bangladesh will get the vaccine in a short time at a lower price than many other countries. Orders for the vaccine have been confirmed for about six crore people. More orders will be placed in phases," the Minister added.
The Minister came up with the remark at a view exchange programme with media in Manikganj.
However, the vaccine developed by Oxford-Astrazeneca is yet to receive approval from the World Health Organization.
Even though, the United Kingdom and India have approved the vaccine for emergency use.
"The first consignment containing 50 lakh shots of Oxford's vaccine will hopefully reach the country this month. A committee has been formed which is working on the list of who will be vaccinated in the first phase. The side effects of this vaccine are less," said Zahid Maleque.
He further said, "Even after taking the vaccine, people have to follow the hygiene rules including wearing masks."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World’s richest add billions to fortunes
Lowest daily Covid-19 infections in 8 months
Covid-19 vaccine starts arriving this month: Health Minister
Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after mild cardiac arrest
Mahila Parishad President Ayesha Khanam no more
Rice price fall in Khatunganj after import duty cut
Nepal slips toward anarchy as India and China seek Himalayan edge
Bangladesh to get rid of ‘anarchy’ in 2021: BNP


Latest News
PM asks police to check cyber crimes, drug abuse
N'ganj factory fire now under control
6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh
Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Four mega projects to open June next year, says Quader
India approves two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use
Pope calls Maradona a fragile poet; decries doping cheats
Ganguly stable after heart attack
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
Most Read News
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Dhaka-New Delhi ties
Rape attempt on running bus: Driver arrested
Barrister Moudud Ahmed hospitalised
COVID in Bangladesh: 23 more deaths, 684 cases reported
3 die after taking liquor in Rajshahi
Mickey Arthur defends his commentator's role in LPL
Bangladesh to deposit Tk 600cr on Sunday to procure vaccines
Admission to govt schools thru lottery Jan 11
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft