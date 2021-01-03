

Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after mild cardiac arrest

Condition of the 48-year-old former Indian captain was stated by hospital officials to be "stable."

Ganguly felt dizzy when he was at the gym at his home in Behala locality Saturday morning and was rushed to Woodlands hospital.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to say that Ganguly suffered a "mild cardiac arrest" and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Sad to hear that @SGanguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital," she tweeted. "Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers

are with him and his family!" Mamata added.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, in a tweet, said Ganguly's condition was stable and he is "responding well to treatment".

Hospital sources said Ganguly is likely to undergo angioplasty.

They said Ganguly felt discomfort in the chest when he had a workout at the Eden Gardens last evening. "However, he decided to continue his morning drill routine today and suddenly felt dizzy," according to the sources.

The hospital has formed a board of specialised doctors and a cardiology specialist from state-run Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital has also been called for Ganguly's treatment.

In July, Ganguly had gone into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal Joint Secretary Snehasish Ganguly had tested positive for coronavirus.

In November last year, he had revealed that he had undergone as many as 22 Covid-19 tests in order to meet his professional commitments.

Ganguly's two separate meetings in quick succession with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in Kolkata and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last week had set the Indian media abuzz with speculations about his joining politics and the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal due in two to three months.

The former India captain had, however, asked the media not to link his meetings with Dhankar and Shah and speculate about the possibility of his joining politics. -Agencies





