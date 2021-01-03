

Mahila Parishad President Ayesha Khanam no more

She had been suffering from various diseases, including cancer.

The leader of the women's rights organization fell sick in the early hours of Saturday and was rushed to BRB Hospital where the on-duty physician declared her dead, said Maleka Banu, general secretary of Mahila Parishad, in a press statement.

A former vice president

of Chhatra Union, Ayesha played a prominent role as an organiser of some of the country's most significant historical events, including the student movement of 1962, the mass uprising of 1969 and the Liberation War of 1971.

Daughter of Gloam Ali Khan and Jamatunnesa Khanam, Ayesha was born on October 18, 1947 at Gabragati village in Netrakona.

She was elected vice president and general secretary of Rokeya Hall students Union of Dhaka University.

In 1971, as the vice-president of Chhatra Union, Ayeshga started campaigning among students in Dhaka to gather support for the Liberation War. She also featured in the famous photograph of a procession of female students carrying dummy rifles in Dhaka.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the demise of Ayesha Khanam. In a condolence message, the President said, "Ayesha Khanam has played a very admirable role in the empowerment of women in the country. Her contributions to the establishment of women's rights will always be remembered."

The Prime Minister in her condolence message said the womenfolk of the country have lost a true friend and courageous co-fighter at the death of the veteran woman leader.

She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy for her bereaved family members.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin also expressed profound shock at the death of Ayesha Khanam.

The body of Ayesha Khanam was taken to the central office of Mahila Parishad at Segun Bagicha in the capital around 8:30 am on Saturday for people to pay their last respects.

She was later laid to rest at her family graveyard in Netrakona. Members of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad placing a wreath on the coffin of Ayesha Khanam, president of BMP, when her body was taken to the parishad office in the capital on Saturday. photo: observer







