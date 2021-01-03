Rice price fall in Khatunganj after import duty cut

CHATTOGRAM Jan 2: The prices of all varieties of rice have decreased by Tk 150 to Tk 200 per 50kg sack this week after government cut import duty on the staple food item last week to stabilize the rice market.

According to trading circle, during the current week, the prices of all types of rice suddenly decreased from Tk 150 to Tk 200 per bag.

Omar Azam, General Secretary of Rice Importers and Traders Association told the Daily Observer that the prices of rice in the wholesale market have decreased from Tk 150 to Tk 200 per 50kg sack.

According to local market sources in Khatunganj and Chaktai, a 50kg sack of miniket rice is now selling at Tk 2,500 which was sold at Tk 2,600 before the government declared import duty-cut. A bag of 50kg Beti rice is now selling at Tk 2,300 while it was sold at Tk 2,400 last week.

He also said a 50kg sack of Paijam is now selling at Tk 2,250 which was sold at Tk 2,300 per bag last week. Nazirshail is now selling at Tk 3,100 per sack of 50kg while it was sold at Tk 3,000 last week. Zirashail is now selling at Tk 2,900, Katari is selling at Tk 2,800 and Chinigura at Tk 4,600 per 50kg sack.

Meanwhile, cultivators have harvested their aman paddy this month.

Earlier, the government had declared to cut import duty last week due to sudden increase in prices of rice in the local markets.

The government has cut the rice import duty to 25 per cent from the existing 62.5 per cent in an effort to keep the rice market stable.

The Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder had announced the duty cut on December 27.

Authorized private importers have been asked to apply to the Food Ministry with all necessary documents within January 10.

The Ministry will give approval for importing a specific amount of rice after scrutinising the applications.

Prime Sheikh Hasina on December 24 gave approval to import rice after reducing payment of duty on import.

Besides, the government is going to import 400,000 metric tons of rice under government-to-government and open bidding system this year.

However, the current government rice stock is estimated at around 800,000 tonnes as against the usual reserve of 1.2 to 1.5 million tonnes.













