Rape attempt in moving bus: Driver arrested

SUNAMGANJ, Jan 2: The driver, prime accused in a case filed over attempted rape of a college student in a moving bus in Sunamganj, was arrested on Saturday morning.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police arrested the driver Shahid Miah, 25, from Old Bus Stand area of Sunamganj municipality, Md Mizanur Rahman, superintendent of Sunamganj police, said.

On December 27, his assistant Abdur Rashid, 27, was arrested from Chhatak upazila by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The college student jumped off a moving bus at Sujanagar in Sunamganj's Derai municipality area on the evening of December 26 to escape rape attempt by the bus driver and helper.

The injured girl was admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Victim's father filed a case with Derai Police Station accusing three unnamed people the same night. -Agencies