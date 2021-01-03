Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh       
Home Miscellaneous

UK to allow mixing of C-19 vaccines on rare occasions

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Britain will allow people to be given shots of different COVID-19 vaccines on rare occasions, despite a lack of evidence about the extent of immunity offered by mixing doses.
In a departure from other strategies globally, the government said people could be given a mix-and-match of two COVID-19 shots, for example if the same vaccine dose was out of stock, according to guidelines published on New Year's Eve. "(If) the same vaccine is not available, or if the first product received is unknown, it is reasonable to offer one dose of the locally available product to complete the schedule," according to the guidelines.
Mary Ramsay, head of immunisations at Public Health England, said this would only happen on extremely rare occasions, and that the government was not recommending the mixing of vaccines, which require at least two doses given several weeks apart.
"Every effort should be made to give them the same vaccine, but where this is not possible it is better to give a second dose of another vaccine than not at all," she said.
COVID-19 has killed more 74,000 people in Britain - the second-highest death toll in Europe, and health officials are racing to deliver doses to help end the pandemic as fears grow that the health service could be overwhelmed.
Earlier this week, the government reactivated emergency hospitals built at the start of the outbreak as wards fill up with COVID-19 patients.Britain has been at the forefront of approving the new coronavirus vaccines, becoming the first country to give emergency authorisation to the Pfizer/BioNTech and the AstraZeneca/University of Oxford vaccines last month.
Both vaccines are meant to be administered as two shots, given several weeks apart, but they were not designed to be mixed together.
The government's new guidelines said there "is no evidence on the interchangeability of the COVID-19 vaccines although studies are underway".
However, the advice said that while every effort should be made to complete the dosing regimen with the same vaccine, if the patient is at "immediate high risk" or is considered "unlikely to attend again" they can be given different vaccines.
Britain sparked controversy earlier this week by announcing plans to delay giving the coronavirus vaccine booster shot in an attempt to ensure more people could be given the more limited protection conferred by a single dose.
The top US infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, said on Friday he did not agree with the British approach of delaying the second dose up to 12 weeks.    -Reuters

"I would not be in favour of that," he told CNN. "We're going to keep doing what we're doing." Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rape attempt in moving bus: Driver arrested
DU teachers, students voice their hopes for centenary year 2021
UK to allow mixing of C-19 vaccines on rare occasions
Man sent to jail for damaging Bangabandhu mural
Oman lauds Bangladesh decision to relocate Rohingyas to Bhasan Char
Pandemic severe, but ‘not necessarily the big one’: WHO
In final days, a weakened Trump faces first veto override
Rape attempt in moving bus: helper arrested in Sunamganj


Latest News
PM asks police to check cyber crimes, drug abuse
N'ganj factory fire now under control
6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh
Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Four mega projects to open June next year, says Quader
India approves two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use
Pope calls Maradona a fragile poet; decries doping cheats
Ganguly stable after heart attack
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
Most Read News
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Dhaka-New Delhi ties
Rape attempt on running bus: Driver arrested
Barrister Moudud Ahmed hospitalised
COVID in Bangladesh: 23 more deaths, 684 cases reported
3 die after taking liquor in Rajshahi
Mickey Arthur defends his commentator's role in LPL
Bangladesh to deposit Tk 600cr on Sunday to procure vaccines
Admission to govt schools thru lottery Jan 11
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft