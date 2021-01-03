Video
Man sent to jail for damaging Bangabandhu mural

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

A man was sent to jail on Saturday, a day after his detention, for his alleged involvement in the partial damaging of a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Thakurgaon's Pirganj upazila.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramesh Kumar Daga sent Noor Alam to jail, rejecting his bail prayers when he was produced before the court around 3:00pm, said Court Inspector Jahangir Alam.
Noor Alam (55), of Raghunathpur village in the upazila, was detained Friday.
Pradip Kumar Roy, officer-in-charge of Pirganj Police Station, filed a case against Noor last night.
The accused damaged the right side of the mural with a brick in the Purba Chourasta area of the upazila headquarters around 4:30pm Friday, OC Pradip said quoting witnesses.    -Agencies


