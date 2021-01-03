

Mohammad Ali new DG of BWDB

Mohammad Ali completed his BSc in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) in 1983 and MSc in Management and Implementation of Development Project from Victoria University of Manchester in England in 1994. Engr Mohammad Ali joined as Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on December 31.Prior to joining the Joint Rivers Commission as a member, he served as Additional Director General (East Region) of the Board.Mohammad Ali completed his BSc in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) in 1983 and MSc in Management and Implementation of Development Project from Victoria University of Manchester in England in 1994.