Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:10 PM
Tahsan becomes UNHCR goodwill ambassador

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Saturday appointed singer-songwriter and actor Tahsan Khan as its first goodwill ambassador for Bangladesh.
Tahsan will join a global team of 30 UNHCR goodwill ambassadors, who are helping highlight the situation of refugees and the work of UNHCR in every corner of the world through their influence, dedication and hard work.
The popular musician has been supporting UNHCR's advocacy and outreach activities since 2019. He visited the Rohingya refugee settlements in Cox's Bazar and supported agency in the promotion of World Refugee Day and other events.
"I feel privileged and honoured to be engaged with UNHCR which ensures protection, provides life-saving assistance and seeks solutions for millions of refugees and displaced people worldwide," he said. "More than 1% of humanity - 1 in every 97 people - are displaced by conflict and persecution. As part of the privileged 99%, I feel a moral obligation to offer every support I can extend to uphold their voices."    Steven Corliss, the UNHCR representative in Bangladesh, said: "Not only is Tahsan a brilliant musician and actor, but he is also a passionate refugee advocate and a wonderful human being, who is well-respected and liked in Bangladesh and beyond."    -UNB


