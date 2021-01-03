

BD Columnists’ Forum begins journey

Bangladesh Columnists' Forum (BCF) -- a platform of senior journalists, academics, researchers and economists specialising in commentaries on contemporary issues of national and global nature-began its journey on Friday, says a press release.Renowned journalist and biographer Syed Badrul Ahsan has been made its convener and prominent legal economist and columnist MS Siddiqui co-convener.Reputed economic affairs analyst and columnist Md Mazadul Hoque is in the ad hoc committee of BCF as a member secretary, adds the release signed by Badrul Ahsan.