Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:10 PM
Tk 13 lakh fined for not wearing masks last month in Cumilla

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

CUMILLA, Jan 2: The district administration conducted 811 mobile courts here last month and realized Taka over 13.20 lakh as fine from the people for not wearing masks outside their homes.
According to the district administration, the mobile courts were conducted under the directive of the Ministry of Health to ensure use of masks and raise awareness among people about the risks of being infected with C-19
Besides, the district administration distributed 9.65 lakh masks among the poor and helpless people.
Executive magistrate of district administration Md Abu Sayed on Saturday said the drives were conducted as per the government directives to tackle the possible second wave of COVID -19 and it will continue.    -BSS


