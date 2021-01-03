Video
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:09 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Climate migration requires strategic approach

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

Bangladesh is vulnerable to climate disasters because of its geographical position. Due to sea level rise, lack of drinking water, drought-like situations, loss of biodiversity, effects of extreme weather- like frequent floods and cyclones Bangladesh is at high risk of facing climate migration in greater context in the near future.

A study conducted by Action Aid discloses that by 2050 almost three million people of the country would be forced to migrate, if the global community fails to reduce global warming within a rise of two degrees since the pre-industrial period, a goal which was set by the Paris Agreement earlier. We know people experiencing climate adversities usually migrate in the capital Dhaka tending to get settlement and job. But the overburdened city does not have the capacity to tackle such a continuous influx of population forced by climate disasters.

Policymakers have to think of long-term strategies to support climate migrants to mitigate the loss of their homes and jobs. Budget allocations should be augmented to protect the vulnerable communities.  Pragmatic investment should be ensured to develop climate resilient and migrant-friendly infrastructures. Finally, it is very imperative for all quarters to limit the greenhouse gas emissions with a view to protect the planet earth from the gradual threat of climate change.

Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi



