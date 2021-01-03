

Frightening issues behind increasing divorce rate



As an institution marriage has got its own politics and power dynamics, the zeitgeist of this age is 'over competition' and 'quick success'. We are busy with toppling one another. This nature of human beings is increasing keeping hand in hand with an alluring trap of capitalism and materialism. The concrete value of money is overpowering the abstract value of love. As we are more focusing on job and career, which is the primary lesson of materialism, we tend to forget that our family, friends, and children are equally or, in many cases, are more important than those things.



Marriage is once considered a sacred relation. Now, it is turning out to be a social contract only. And, with the advent of the great sexual revolution and freedom, the importance of this sacred relation has gone down a lot. Every sustainable relationship is built upon trust and love. However, love and trust-tough being the combining force behind every relationship- are becoming rare and cheap; and, so to say, most couples of this era are troubling with 'love and trust' issues. And, research shows that major contributors to separation, divorce, or break-up are lack of commitment and infidelity.



Divorce is not a bad issue. But when it takes the nature of a pandemic, it becomes very apprehensive. A recent report shows that, in Bangladesh, every day 35-39 people are getting divorced. Amidst the Covid-19 situation, the divorce rate has increased up to 35%. So, this is an alarming rate and, indeed, a divorce is not a divorce between two people only; besides, it severely affects the family and other forms of life. Once something is found wrong in the ecosystem, the whole ecosystem starts to perform weakly; hence, it is applicable in the case of marriage too. As the level of depression and anxiety has increased due to growing uncertainties during this Covid-19 situation, so the level of anxiety and depression has escalated tumultuously. Consequently, it has severely impacted our conjugal life spanning from domestic violence to rape.

Every divorce happens for some crucial reasons- most of the cases partners' fault- that we slowly nurture or inculcate while the relationship is onward. While in a relationship, every individual or couple should do homework and keep practicing to maintain transparency, instead of playing unnecessary hide and seek game. On top of everything, fresh and frank communication is the primary step on the way to build up a trustworthy and committed relationship.



Divorce might help someone to rebuild and restart their life. It can help to expose the inner self. However, it has got its own problems and loopholes too. Various researches have also shown that divorced individuals go through more trauma and anxiety than their married counterparts. So, divorce can be a way out to live a new life but it is not a desirable solution to the problem.



Ours is a patriarchal society. In our country, both unmarried and married women face different types of discrimination and oppression. Domestic violence is increasing at an alarming rate. But patriarchy is not the only reason which contributes to oppression, domestic violence, and divorce. It is utter capitalism that has shaped and recreated human beings as material freak animals. In many instances couples are giving more priority to building a house and having a car rather than emphasizing the need of having a healthy family. Now, to meet up material needs, many people ignore their family needs and values. So, thus they invite conflict and conflict brings violence; and then finally it culminates into the painful process of divorce.



In the Covid-19 period, many people have lost their jobs. Unemployment, underemployment, and poverty have crippled the lives of many people. Financial strains are testing the nerve of the people. People are deliberately shouldering extra load to earn money. Sometimes, offices put on extra work pressure on the employees. After losing a job and having a salary cut, employees suffer from low self-esteem. Dejection, melancholia, anxiety, and frustration brood over in the mind of the affected people. And, all these issues hamper family communication and as communication fails so does the relationship.



So, what can we do to keep our relationship intact? A relationship is all about mutual respect. When two people live under the same sky, they start to see each other's problems from close proximity; then, try to blame each other; start to compete with their partner- and, things start to fall apart. They forget that their love can keep this relationship intact not that blame game or rat race.



Marriage is not a market and like a market, it does not look for more capital or surplus value. Unlike the market, marriage is a bond of togetherness that helps people to grow together healthily. But, again, when two different people come together to share one single world, problems, little conflicts, fists, and fissures would be there. The ailing marriage needs to be taken care of and nursed then. If partners are willing to listen to each other and understand, the temporary wound will be gone and this will make the relationship stronger.



Nowadays, we are becoming very impatient. Sometimes, we invite a third person or we call the police to interfere in our minor family problems. These days, we give up pretty easily. We have formed a habit of shaping our lives by comparing them with others. Love, trust, and happiness come from within. If partners do not research their strengths and shortcomings, problems will remain. If partners cannot withstand each other's weaknesses and shortcomings, a relationship will not sustain. The basis of a long-lasting relationship is believe in your partner and not to compare 'our' journey with 'their' journey'.



In recent days, relationship strains a lot due to the excessive use of social media. Being over indulgent in social media, males and females are forgetting about family time or personal time. Moreover, social media and various apps are so luring that it somehow instigates and hoaxes people to involve in an extramarital relationship or with cheating.



Being fatigued with a long-term relationship, many people are tempted to take the pleasure of a hidden and forbidden relationship; thus, brings the doom of a relationship that was once revered by many. Experts warn that one day this social media will be our number one enemy. As virtual life is somehow taking place of the real one, so does our relationship: no more real. It seems like the flavour of hypocrisy looms large and pervades everywhere.



Time has come to educate ourselves. Our academia should offer some courses on these issues. Moreover, moral decadence is corrupting our soul and mind. We need to learn how to grow mutual respect for each other. In this new age, women are coming forward and they are also redefining their roles. Society needs to look at it positively and help them go forward. Young people need to be nurtured properly so that they do not jeopardize their lives by consuming alcohol or drugs. Family values and cultural values need to be maintained too. We really need to learn that bondage, togetherness, and sustainable long-term relationship are more important than anything to have a better life.

Md. Ariful Islam Laskar, Assistant Professor, teaches English Literature at Daffodil International University









