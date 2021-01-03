Media propaganda and Islam: Cinema industry perspective



Kawsar Uddin Mahmud



There should not have any suspicion about addressing 9/11 attack as a terrorist attack what Al-Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden did, but as an aftermath of this 9/11 attack the Muslim world has been going through many negative comments, hatreds, antagonistic media propaganda and political dominations not only by the western world but also by all over the world.



Nowadays, 'Media Propaganda' has become a great threat and peril against Islam and Muslims. Before the establishment of Al-Jazeera, there had a reign of CNN in the Media world. More or less, we are very much aware of the CNN Effect. Also, we know what its role in Somalia and Rwanda crisis was. Though the CNN has an outstretched reign in the media world it also gathered in its basket many criticisms what got perpetrated in the purpose of politics and ideological conflicts.



Al-Jazeera got established in 1996 by which we discern another flow of news media started to impact on the world people. The world people got experienced with another media flow named Al-Jazeera Effect. By the time, Al-Jazeera became very much influential in the wireless television media and the people not only from the Arab Emirates and Middle East but also from throughout the world turned on to cope with this timely streaming. Eventually, after the US' invasion in Iraq, Al-Jazeera made their position persuasively by spreading news against the US Army and its illegal activities in Iraq and Middle East.



However, over time we have been veteran with many types of electronic media and social media till this decade. Focusing on the primary purpose of this article, after the phenomenon of 9/11, Islam has been disrespected and despised by all types of media. Not only by conventional satellite media but also by newspapers, social media and websites (bloggers), Islam got despised and became a victim of hatred and disdain.



However, this world is full of new ideas, media, technological advancements, and discoveries in this contemporary era. Consequently, the movie industry became a very influential media in this new generation like us. Most of the students of this generation prefer movies to books to learn history, myths and different pieces of knowledge. This is not a bad idea but how can we get ourselves from the media propaganda and imperialism where politics is the main factor?



This is a burning question of this time. Nowadays, social media have been overwhelmed with a pennant of a movie named "Commando", directed by Shamim Ahmed Roni. A few days ago, the teaser of this movie got launched on the YouTube channel of Bengali-Indian actor, Dev, who is also a leading role of this movie. This movie has been filled up with receiving millions of hate comments and criticisms for making controversial scenes and depictions. Already, a huge number of Muslim scholars have raised their voices against this movie and being contending they are claiming that this is rendered intentionally for debasing Islam, Muslims and the Islamic principles.



Not only this movie but also a great number of movies is subsisting in Hollywood, Bollywood and Tollywood which got made for nothing but debasing Islam though the directors oppose this intention and want to say these scenes are taken only for the motive of the movies.



But the question ensues that, are only the Muslim terrorists? If the answer is 'No', why do these types of directors use 'Islam, Panjabi, Islamic cap, Qalima and Hijab' as the symbols of terrorism? This is very illogical to argue that these are only for the purpose of movie scenes.



This type of movie industry made 'Islamophobia' very meaningful elements to the non-Muslims. For this reason, Muslims are suffering a lot in European countries as well as throughout the world. Talking about religion, if the Christians are liable to occur WWI, WWII, genocide in Bosnia and the conflicts of the Middle East, should we claim that every Christians are terrorists or Christianity is a religion of terrorism? This world is full of information and everyone understands who is liable to Christ-Church attack but is there any Muslim who indicates all Christians as terrorists? People also know who is liable to attack King David Hotel but we must be logical to blame a group and, be sure whether the earmarked group of people did it or not.



Palestinians, Rohingyas, Uighurs and the Iraqis are the real victims of terrorism in this contemporary era but we can never blame religion and religious groups for these terrorist activities. So, making movies debasing Islam and disseminating this type of misinformation and hatred is nothing but media propaganda against Islam and Muslims.



Not a single logical person would buy a ticket and sit for watching these knavish movies with a cup of popcorns to see hatreds, misinformation, propaganda and nasty politics against humanity, religions and people's rights.

The author is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka



















