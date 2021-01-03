Impact sourcing for employment opportunities



Md Anowar Hossain Bhuiyan



Alternative employment opportunity is essential to reduce poverty in some countries. Impact sourcing is considered as an alternative and potential initiative to solve the unemployment problem in Bangladesh. This initiative will provide employment and income generation opportunities to the young and low income communities for their socio-economic benefits. Using the power of business process outsourcing to create sustainable jobs can generate step function income improvement for the young, poor and disadvantage groups. This emerging field termed impact sourcing employs people at the base of the pyramid, with limited opportunity for sustainable employment, as principal workers in business process outsourcing centers to provide high-quality, information-based services to domestic and international clients. This outsourcing opportunity is an arm of the services sector that intentionally employs poor or vulnerable individuals.



Impact sourcing for employment creation is a novel idea. Impact sourcing helps to economically disadvantaged areas such as low income and lack access to jobs; socially disadvantages people such as minorities, ethnic communities; persons with disadvantages life circumstances- disabled and health limits. This approach is helpful in entrepreneurship development and solving the unemployment problem in urban areas. Impact sourcing is suitable for sales and marketing, finance and accounting, customer service, supply chain management, industry specific operations and human resources sector. It will be ensuring the social and economic well-beings for the communities through employment services.



Impact sourcing will contribute to the society, economy and the nation as whole. It increases employability, household income, and employable individuals, ensure technology development for local problems, resurrection of agriculture and farm output, and spin-off entrepreneurial opportunities and sustenance. Impact sourcing is providing services to the clients include utility services, cloud-enabled outsourcing, IT services, possible contracts, and win-win relationships. It can reduce cost, time, and efforts in the enterprise to receive services and intellectual property.



Over the past two decades much has been attained through concerted implementation of solutions and technologies that has resulted in significant financial and economic benefits to various categories - companies, people and civil societies. However most such growth has happened in pockets, where some have benefited while others continue to remain on the fringes of such development as measured in terms of income, lifestyle and quality of life. Unfortunately the fabric of most nations doesn't reflect equilibrium as it relates to production and consumption elements in the economy.



The insufficiency with current ecosystems creates structures where people can be categorized into "vulnerable" groups like below 40-year old (B40). Hence it is crucial to first appreciate the nature of contributing factors that influence ecosystems. Balancing production and consumption economies has never been easy anywhere in the world, and when nations are saddled with more producers than consumers, exports become the only feasible manner to sustain the productive capacities.



Bangladesh is moving to a digital economy as radical changes of the economy in recent years. Due to the advantages of the digital economy, outsourcing jobs are becoming popular in the country. The numbers of offshore IT projects are increasing in Bangladesh and creating employment opportunities for the population. Bangladesh is the third largest supplier of online service provider in the world and generating about USD 100 million annually.



The country is capturing 16 per cent of global market shares in freelancing services. According to ICT Division of Bangladesh, there are 500,000 active freelancers out of 650,000 freelancers in the country. The provided main freelancing services are technology, software development, sales and marketing services, and IT solutions. The freelancers in Bangladesh are working from their homes, BPO companies as well as in the global companies.



There are some competitive advantages are remaining in Bangladesh compared to some of the leading outsourcing countries like the Philippines, India, Brazil, China, Russia etc. The competitive advantages are cheaper salary of freelancers, tax facilities in IT sector provided by government, good service delivery at a cheaper price, sufficient training facilities from government and private organizations and graduation and post-graduation educational facilities on ICT in the public and private universities. Moreover, the government gives the highest priority in IT sector through monetary allocation, infrastructure development, and necessary policy support to build 'Digital Bangladesh'.



Despite remaining the potentialities, some challenges and shortcomings also present in Bangladesh for obstacle in impact sourcing. The vital challenging areas are poor infrastructure, language skills and data, intellectual property security, frequent power crises, low internet speed, local holiday versus international holiday, and monetary transaction problem. In this circumstance, several initiatives are helping to improve the impact sourcing in Bangladesh. The mentionable initiatives are build IT infrastructure, stable solution for power crises, ensure high spread bandwidth delivery throughout the country, necessary promoting rules and regulation for outsourcing and encourage the educated youth to develop their career in outsourcing. Finally, impact sourcing can create a potential solution for providing employment opportunities to the youth of the country as well as help to build 'Digital Bangladesh'.

Dr Md Anowar Hossain Bhuiyan teaches at National University, Bangladesh













