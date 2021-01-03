

Labour migration and remittance inflow



Appallingly, thousands of migrant workers and their family members have been facing economic hardships. Even though Bangladesh saw a significant surge in remittance inflow in the second half of 2020, the prospect is not hopeful in labour migration sector. After returning home the expatriate workers experience reintegration challenges, including difficulties in securing employment, financial problems, and health-related issues.



Not to mention, migrant workers' contribution is considered one of the main pillars of the country's economy. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the country received $18.2 billion remittance, according to the expatriates' welfare ministry. In the first five months of the current fiscal year, migrant workers remitted around $10.9 billion, which is $3.1 billion more than the remittance received in the same period of the last fiscal year. The remittance inflow has increase due to the government's two per cent cash incentive.



In order to support the returned expatriate workers, in April last year, the government announced loan for migrant workers and a Tk 200 crore special loan fund was created. Moreover, the government created another loan scheme of Tk 500 crore to support returnees' economic reintegration. Unfortunately, the government's initiative largely drew poor response among the returnees, due to the tough conditions set for getting the loan and lack of awareness about it.



Government should continue its diplomatic efforts to hold on to existing markets and explore new ones. It is also essential to address problems in migration governance in the country, especially lowering migration costs. Besides, the government needs to ensure tests and quarantine for the returnees. Since migrant workers have been treated as a "medium of Covid-19 transmission" in some host countries, vaccination for outbound workers should be ensured so that they do not face discrimination abroad.



