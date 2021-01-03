Woman ‘kills self’ at Nageshwari

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 2: A woman reportedly committed suicide in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Rima Ram Rabidas, 19, was the wife of Mahesh Lal Rabidas, a resident of Wapda Bazar area under Berubari Union in the upazila.

Locals said Rima's husband Mahesh is a poor man. He went to Cumilla three days ago for searching work though Rima requested him not to go.

Out of huff with her husband, Rima, later, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in the house in the afternoon, they added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Nageshwari Police Station Polash Mandal confirmed the incident.