Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh       
Home Countryside

Woman ‘kills self’ at Nageshwari

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 2: A woman reportedly committed suicide in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Rima Ram Rabidas, 19, was the wife of Mahesh Lal Rabidas, a resident of Wapda Bazar area under Berubari Union in the upazila.
Locals said Rima's husband Mahesh is a poor man. He went to Cumilla three days ago for searching work though Rima requested him not to go.
Out of huff with her husband, Rima, later, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in the house in the afternoon, they added.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Nageshwari Police Station Polash Mandal confirmed the incident.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman ‘kills self’ at Nageshwari
National Social Service Day observed in districts
305 landless families to get semi-pucca houses in 3 dists
Arable land declines in Meherpur
Aman paddy harvesting gains momentum in southern region
Two held with liquor in Barguna
Plaintiff, witness beaten up in Noakhali
37 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division


Latest News
PM asks police to check cyber crimes, drug abuse
N'ganj factory fire now under control
6 killed as bus rams auto-rickshaw in M'singh
Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar
12-yr-old arrested on charge of killing minor in C'ganj
Four mega projects to open June next year, says Quader
India approves two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use
Pope calls Maradona a fragile poet; decries doping cheats
Ganguly stable after heart attack
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
Most Read News
Wind power development in Bangladesh
Dhaka-New Delhi ties
Rape attempt on running bus: Driver arrested
Barrister Moudud Ahmed hospitalised
COVID in Bangladesh: 23 more deaths, 684 cases reported
3 die after taking liquor in Rajshahi
Mickey Arthur defends his commentator's role in LPL
Bangladesh to deposit Tk 600cr on Sunday to procure vaccines
Admission to govt schools thru lottery Jan 11
Fire breaks out in N'ganj factory
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft