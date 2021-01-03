Video
Home Countryside

National Social Service Day observed in districts

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Panchagarh DC Dr Sabina Yasmin, as chief guest, distributing cheques among the paralysed patients at her office in the town on Saturday. photo: observer

National Social Service Day-2021 was observed under the initiative of Social Welfare Ministry across the country on Saturday.
The theme of the day this year is 'Building a Hunger and Poverty Free Society, Services and Opportunities at the End'.
To mark the day, different programmes were organised in many districts including Feni, Panchagarh, Joypurhat and Tangail.
FENI: In this connection, a meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office in the district town.
DC Md Wahiduzzaman was present as chief guest while Assistant Director of District Social Service Office Md Abul Kashem presided over the meeting.
Sadar Upazila Social Service Officer Md Shahidulla moderated the programme.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mir Mobarak Hossain, Additional DC (Revenue) Sujon Chowdhury, Additional District Magistrate Golam Zakaria, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Abdur Rahman Bikom, among others, spoke on the occasion.
PANCHAGARH: To mark the day, the district administration and Panchagarh Social Service Office jointly organised a meeting in the DC office conference room in the town.
DC Dr Sabina Yasmin was present as chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of District Social Service Office Aniruddha Kumar Roy presided over the meeting.
Superintend of Police (SP) Yusuf Ali, Additional DC (General) Azad Jahan and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Arif Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.
Later, stipends were distributed among 10 physically-disabled students and cheque among two paralysed patients.  
JOYPURHAT: In this connection, the district administration and Social Service Office jointly organised a meeting in the conference room of the DC office in the town.
DC Md Shariful Islam was present as chief guest while District Social Service Office DD Imam Hasim presided over the meeting.
Additional DC (General) Md Moniruzzaman, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket and Sadar Upazila Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, among others, spoke at the programme.
TANGAIL: To mark the Social Service Day, a discussion meeting was held at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the district town.
DC Md Ataul Goni was present as chief guest while District Social Service Office DD Md Shah Alam presided over the programme.
CS Mohammad Wahiduzzaman and SP Sanjib Kumar Roy, among others, were also present at the meeting.
Later, a cultural programme was also organised there.
A discussion meeting was held at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in Tangail Town to mark the National Social Service Day on Saturday. DC Md Ataul Goni was present as chief guest. photo: observer

