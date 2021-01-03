305 landless families to get semi-pucca houses in 3 dists

A total of 305 landless families in Panchagarh, Kishoreganj and Monohardi Upazila of Narsingdi are going to get semi-pucca houses as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.

PANCHAGARH: A total of 208 landless and distressed families of Sadar Upazila in the district are going to get semi-pucca houses, marking the 'Mujib Barsho'.

The houses will be built in different areas of government 'khas land.'

On behalf of Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office, the government is constructing 208 semi-pucca houses for landless people in the area.

A total of Tk 35.36 crore was allocated for this.

Sadar Upazila administration sources said a total of 999 families were listed primarily, where 208 families will get the house in first phase.

Each of the houses will be built at a cost of Tk 1.71 lakh.

The construction work of 208 houses will be finished by January 15 this year, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Arif Hossain.

KISHOREGANJ: A total of 51 landless and distressed families of Pakundia Upazila in the district are going to get semi-pucca houses as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.

The houses will be built in different areas of the government land in the upazila.

Each of the houses will be built at a cost of Tk 1.71 lakh. The construction work of the houses is almost at the last stage, said the Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Raushan Karim.

As many as 41 houses were allotted in first phase and 10 others in second phase.

Pakundia UNO Md Nahid Hasan confirmed the matter, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the houses to the beneficiaries in January, 2021.

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: Minister for Industries Advocate Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, inspected the construction of houses for distressed people in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

On the occasion of Mujib Barsho, as gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, these houses are being constructed under ' houses for landless and houseless project'.

In the upazila, a total of 46 houses are being constructed under this project.

A total of 12 houses are being built in Borchapa and Ekduaria unions under the upazila. He saw the progress of the construction work, and gave necessary instructions.

The minister was accompanied by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shafia Akter Shimu, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Iqbal Hasan and Officer-in-Charge of Monohardi Police Station Md. Maniruzzaman.



















