Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:08 PM
Home Countryside

Arable land declines in Meherpur

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

A cultivable land being transformed into a pond at Zugirgofa Village in Gangni. photo: observer

GANGNI, MEHERPUR, Jan 2: Cultivable lands in the district, particularly in Gangni Upazila, are decreasing due to pond digging and setting-up of brickfields.
Land owners are digging ponds and setting up brickfields in unplanned ways.
Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) is apprehending a food grain crisis in the future because of reducing  farming lands.
According to the Gangni Upazila DAE, the cultivable land in the upazila was 28,566 hectares (ha) five years back.  At present, the farmland size has declined to 23,114 ha.
 In particular, the lands for Aman and vegetables are decreasing gradually. Besidesthe land is being reduced due to construction of houses everywhere without plans, the sources at the DAE said.
Hashem Ali of Zugirgofa Village said, there was 50 acres of land in Mundail Beel of this village.
Another person of this village Albert Biswas dug a pond on 30 bigha land. Later, when the inlet of the local canal was closed, the low lands of the others became waterlogged. So, the landowners became compelled to sell  their lands to Albert Biswas at a nominal price. Later, he dug pond in vast lands. But in the deed of that land it is written dhani (farming) land.
Ponds and brickfields have been made on cultivable lands in different areas including Sholo Taka Jorpukur Bamandi Chhatian.
There are at least 42 brickfields in this upazila. Many people are selling soil from cultivable lands to brickfield owners.  Due to this practice, lands are losing fertilities. Many are digging ponds to sell soil to the brickfields.
Gangni Upazila Agricultural Officer Shahibuddin Ahmed said, there is no food shortage as more than one crop is being cultivated.
Gangni Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui said, no one can change the class of land. In this case, permission has to be taken by applying to the Deputy Commissioner.  Several persons have already been fined, and action will be taken in the future too, he warned.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Mansur Alam Khan said, not only in Meherpur, but also in the whole country, the cultivable land is declining at the rate of 2 per cent.
There is no problem in digging pond, but there are many problems with selling pond soil to brickfields. The administration is working on this issue, he added.


