Sunday, 3 January, 2021, 2:08 PM
Home Countryside

Aman paddy harvesting gains momentum in southern region

Published : Sunday, 3 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

Farmers busy harvesting Aman paddy at a cropland in Barishal. photo: observer

BARISHAL, Jan 2: Harvesting of Aman paddy is going on in full swing in southern region.
According to field sources, about 55 per cent of paddy harvesting has been completed.  
This year's Aman cultivation was belated due to heavy rainfall.
Despite repeated natural disasters including Amphan, farmers in the region did not lay back from farming Aman.
In the just concluded Kharip season, farmers in six districts of the region cultivated 7,15,922 hectares (ha) of land, which is 99.94 per cent of the year's target, according to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).
The production target has been fixed at about 18 lakh metric tons (MT). DAE is expecting that the production target will be met.
In the last year, Aman production was about 1.40 crore MT from 56,80,000 ha of land across the country. This year's Aman production has been fixed at about 1.53 crore MT from 55,49,210 ha. Already, 80 per cent cutting has been completed.
Before 1971, Aman would be cultivated as main grainy crop in the country. After 1971, Boro cultivation started replacing Aman. At present, Boro is dominating grainy crop cultivation. But Aman is still continuing its old position in the southern region.
Like other parts of the country, hybrid Aman cultivation and production are increasing in the region.
This Aman season, hybrid Aman has been cultivated in 1.74 ha of land in the country. Per ha production of hybrid Aman is about 5 MT.
In the region, hybrid Aman was cultivated in about 1,000 ha of land. Per ha production was about 4 MT rice.
Last year, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) developed BRRI-87. Per ha production of the variety is 6 MT. According to DG of BRRI, it is advance variety.
BRRI-87 is harvested one week before BRRI-49 which was developed in 2008. The production is higher by one MT than other hybrid varieties.
Yet in the southern districts, traditional Aman is being cultivated in about 40 per cent of land. Per ha production of which is only one to 1.5 MT.
If hybrid Aman in 25 per cent and high-yielding Aman in 75 per cent of the Aman land of the region are cultivated, there will be a surplus food grain of over 12 lakh MT.  At present, about seven lakh MT of food grains remain surplus in this region.
By the next 15 days, Aman cutting will be finished, DAE sources said.
This year, despite full season of Aman, rice price is increasing in the region. But the paddy price is steady. Per maund paddy is selling at Tk 700-750.


